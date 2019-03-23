Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Insider Sells 18,301 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,232,538.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,299,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,376,268.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,521 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,284,719.31.

Shares of MORN opened at $120.89 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,085,000 after buying an additional 40,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,636,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,085,000 after buying an additional 40,273 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,940,000 after buying an additional 447,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,919,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,051,000 after buying an additional 42,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MORN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

