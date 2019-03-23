Insider Selling: iRobot Co. (IRBT) EVP Sells $1,011,528.31 in Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $1,011,528.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glen Daniel Weinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 11th, Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,995 shares of iRobot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $211,549.80.

IRBT opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 8.05%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.87 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iRobot by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iRobot by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

