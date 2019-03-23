Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph H. Wender sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $796,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $78.90 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $81.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.20. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.
