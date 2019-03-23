Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph H. Wender sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $796,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $78.90 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $81.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.20. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

