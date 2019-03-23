Insider Selling: Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Director Sells $585,888.66 in Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Director Sally Crawford sold 12,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $585,888.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.22 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Hologic to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hologic by 3,960.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,222,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,649 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

