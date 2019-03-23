Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Insider Sells 118,152 Shares of Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 118,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $5,730,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,112,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. 5,314,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,172,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “buy gis” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on General Mills from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.59 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Insider Sells 118,152 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/insider-selling-general-mills-inc-gis-insider-sells-118152-shares-of-stock.html.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.