Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway (CNR) Senior Officer Sells 11,400 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.57, for a total transaction of C$1,317,500.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,487,273.21.

TSE:CNR traded down C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$116.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,038. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$90.84 and a 1 year high of C$118.65. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 billion and a PE ratio of 19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.28999980343751 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.5375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.33.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

