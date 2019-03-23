Insider Selling: Calyxt Inc (CLXT) CEO Sells 2,582 Shares of Stock

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) CEO James Blome sold 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $44,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Blome also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, James Blome sold 2,582 shares of Calyxt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $42,809.56.

Shares of Calyxt stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.64. Calyxt Inc has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 11,820.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calyxt Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Calyxt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Calyxt by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Calyxt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Calyxt by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLXT shares. National Securities started coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, improved oil composition canola, herbicide tolerant canola, improved quality alfalfa and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, improved protein composition soybeans, drought tolerant soybeans, herbicide tolerant soybeans, and improved yield soybeans.

