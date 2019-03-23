Insider Buying: Wam Global Ltd (WGB) Insider Buys 10,286 Shares of Stock

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 10,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,790.26 ($14,035.65).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 32,796 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,935.52 ($44,635.12).
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 104,044 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$198,932.13 ($141,086.62).
- On Friday, March 8th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 19,812 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,118.29 ($27,034.25).
Shares of ASX WGB remained flat at $A$1.95 ($1.38) during midday trading on Friday. 233,165 shares of the stock were exchanged. Wam Global Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.85 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of A$2.21 ($1.57).
Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Wam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.