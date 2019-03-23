Insider Buying: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Director Buys 950 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Harry S. Chapman bought 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.33 per share, with a total value of $100,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $104.99 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $129.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.61 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.90.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

