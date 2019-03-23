Insider Buying: MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (MXI) Insider Purchases A$14,200.00 in Stock

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) insider Joseph (Joe) Rizzo acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$14,200.00 ($10,070.92).
Shares of MXI traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$0.34 ($0.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,892. MaxiTRANS Industries Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.29 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of A$0.77 ($0.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 million and a PE ratio of 18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.01.
MaxiTRANS Industries Company Profile
Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for MaxiTRANS Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxiTRANS Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.