Insider Buying: MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (MXI) Insider Purchases A$14,200.00 in Stock

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) insider Joseph (Joe) Rizzo acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$14,200.00 ($10,070.92).

Shares of MXI traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$0.34 ($0.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,892. MaxiTRANS Industries Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.29 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of A$0.77 ($0.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 million and a PE ratio of 18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get MaxiTRANS Industries alerts:

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/insider-buying-maxitrans-industries-limited-mxi-insider-purchases-a14200-00-in-stock.html.

MaxiTRANS Industries Company Profile

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, services, and repairs transport equipment and related components and spare parts in Australia and New Zealand. It manufactures trailer brands, and urethane foam and body panels; supplies and distributes parts; provides service and repair support; and sells and finances new and used trailing equipment.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for MaxiTRANS Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxiTRANS Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.