Insider Buying: Everyman Media Group PLC (EMAN) Insider Purchases 410,274 Shares of Stock

Everyman Media Group PLC (LON:EMAN) insider Paul Wise purchased 410,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £828,753.48 ($1,082,913.21).

Shares of LON:EMAN opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Everyman Media Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 178.64 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 275 ($3.59).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Everyman Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 22 venues with 69 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

