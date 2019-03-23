Innophos (IPHS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IPHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innophos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Innophos from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Innophos from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Innophos in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Innophos stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 118,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $596.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.33. Innophos has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Innophos will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Innophos by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 905,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 178,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innophos by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Innophos by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 38,309 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Innophos by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 116,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 32,444 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Innophos by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

