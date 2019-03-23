IMPINJ Inc (PI) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.59% of IMPINJ worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IMPINJ by 14,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IMPINJ by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IMPINJ by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

PI stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. IMPINJ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 28.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. IMPINJ’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PI. BidaskClub lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

