IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,250 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 88.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $112.15 and a 1-year high of $151.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6862 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

WARNING: “IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,250 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/iht-wealth-management-llc-sells-4250-shares-of-vanguard-industrials-etf-vis.html.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.