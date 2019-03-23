IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,911 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

IYK stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $101.38 and a 12-month high of $122.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.5394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,911 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/iht-wealth-management-llc-sells-3911-shares-of-ishares-us-consumer-goods-etf-iyk.html.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.