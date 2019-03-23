IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $229,282.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,045.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $256,565.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,589 shares of company stock worth $17,276,746. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.87.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $153.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $156.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/iht-wealth-management-llc-reduces-stake-in-automatic-data-processing-adp.html.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.