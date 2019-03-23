IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.00.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.43. 496,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 0.97. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 1,501.97% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley bought 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.68 per share, for a total transaction of $501,875.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,858.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 15,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.13, for a total value of $3,310,307.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,047,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,959,147.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,144 shares of company stock worth $8,378,892. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,918,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,918,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,549,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,251,000 after acquiring an additional 289,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,959,000 after acquiring an additional 81,641 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,072,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

