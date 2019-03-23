Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.72. 583,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 360,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “positive” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,045.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Milano purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,540.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) Trading Down 9.3%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/idera-pharmaceuticals-idra-trading-down-9-3.html.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.