ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00007980 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit, ABCC, Upbit and CoinTiger. ICON has a market cap of $151.74 million and $10.17 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00378006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.01653038 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00031375 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00231427 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018630 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,406,688 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Gate.io, Bitbns, Huobi, Bithumb, Binance, Upbit, OKEx, ABCC, IDEX, DragonEX, Rfinex, CoinTiger, COSS, Allbit, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

