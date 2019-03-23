I/O Coin (IOC) Price Up 29.7% Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $16,317.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00006494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.02287094 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010830 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000511 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00002042 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00001291 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000027 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,325,639 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.