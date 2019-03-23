Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

HY stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.97. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $837.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin bought 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.99 per share, with a total value of $104,113.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin acquired 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.10 per share, with a total value of $84,826.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,045 over the last three months. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth about $9,489,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

