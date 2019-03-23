HyreCar (HYRE) Stock Price Down 6.4%

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 629,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 736,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

HYRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on HyreCar in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other HyreCar news, Director Anshu Bansal sold 400,000 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HyreCar stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 300.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,068 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of HyreCar worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

