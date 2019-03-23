Hydrogen Reaches Market Cap of $20.53 Million (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Hydrogen has a market capitalization of $20.53 million and approximately $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydrogen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Fatbtc and Mercatox. During the last week, Hydrogen has traded up 108.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hydrogen

Hydrogen’s genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. The official message board for Hydrogen is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hydrogen is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI

Buying and Selling Hydrogen

Hydrogen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bittrex, Mercatox, IDEX, Token Store, BitForex, BitMart, Upbit, CoinEx, DEx.top and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

