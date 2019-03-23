Huntsman Co. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

HUN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

HUN opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.27. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Huntsman by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Huntsman by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

