Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (HCFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 68.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of HCFT stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 20.81, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Hunt Companies Finance Trust news, Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,054 shares of company stock worth $78,717. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCFT. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

