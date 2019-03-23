Huaneng Power International (HNP) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
HNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Shares of NYSE:HNP opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $31.03.
About Huaneng Power International
Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
