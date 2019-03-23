Huaneng Power International (HNP) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:HNP opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $31.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 54,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

