Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Front Yard Residential at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,054,282 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $76,539,000 after purchasing an additional 127,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,028,000 after purchasing an additional 324,366 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 791,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 323,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,923 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 56,289 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $1,690,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE RESI opened at $9.63 on Friday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.66). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 71.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

