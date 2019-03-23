Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 101,666 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,666 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ON shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $600,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 26.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

