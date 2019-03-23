Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,049 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 54,742.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Ronda M. Mcdowell sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $26,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Friis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,235 shares in the company, valued at $357,947.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $43.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SASR shares. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

