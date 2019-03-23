Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Sweden Index (BMV:EWD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden Index were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 138,599 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 164,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,704,000.

Shares of EWD opened at $30.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Sweden Index has a 1-year low of $588.45 and a 1-year high of $665.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden Index (EWD)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/hsbc-holdings-plc-has-1-19-million-holdings-in-ishares-msci-sweden-index-ewd.html.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.