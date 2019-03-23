HSBC Analysts Give DIC Asset (DIC) a €11.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.40 ($12.09) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.75 ($12.50) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.43 ($12.13).

ETR DIC opened at €10.48 ($12.19) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €8.76 ($10.19) and a 52-week high of €10.60 ($12.33).

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has around 180 assets with a combined market value of c.

