HSBC Analysts Give Aroundtown (AT1) a €9.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €7.55 ($8.78) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.63 ($10.04).

AT1 stock opened at €7.78 ($9.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.96, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.55. Aroundtown has a one year low of €6.01 ($6.98) and a one year high of €7.91 ($9.20).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

