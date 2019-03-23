Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

HMHC opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $886.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.82. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. Equities analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 622,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $4,822,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,439,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 404,669 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 138,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.