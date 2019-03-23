Host Hotels and Resorts (HST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Host Hotels have outperformed its industry, over the past three months. In fourth-quarter 2018, the company posted better-than-expected results that were driven by improvements in room, as well as food and beverage revenues. The company also witnessed broad productivity gains that aided profitability. Notably, the company continues to actively improve its portfolio composition that emphasizes on lowering its international exposure and focus on strategic U.S. markets. This February, the company acquired interest in 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami. Further, a diversified portfolio of iconic properties in key cities, an unmatched scale and platform and strong balance sheet, position the company to perform well over the long term. However, elevated supply in some of the company’s key markets is expected to affect its pricing power.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.16 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $364,262.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

