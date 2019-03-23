Horizon North Logistics Inc (HNL) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE:HNL traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.81. 146,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,406. Horizon North Logistics has a 1-year low of C$1.48 and a 1-year high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $297.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on HNL shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$3.80 to C$3.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note on Friday, December 14th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.89.

In related news, Director Russell Newmark acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,608,063.64.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada and the United States. The company's Industrial Services division supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

