Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Holdings Increased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1,287.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $155.83 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,139,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

