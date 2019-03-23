Home Depot Inc (HD) Stake Lifted by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Home Depot by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. DZ Bank lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America set a $195.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Shares of HD opened at $188.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $213.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/home-depot-inc-hd-stake-lifted-by-butensky-cohen-financial-security-inc.html.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.