HLS Therapeutics’ (HLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton restated their buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (CVE:HLS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$14.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$7.69 and a 52-week high of C$16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.11.
About HLS Therapeutics
