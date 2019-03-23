HLS Therapeutics’ (HLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton restated their buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (CVE:HLS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$14.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$7.69 and a 52-week high of C$16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.11.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.