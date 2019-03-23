Histogenics (HSGX) Trading Down 7.1%

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 22,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,652,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

HSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright cut Histogenics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 251,800 shares of Histogenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $42,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 998,204 shares of Histogenics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $159,712.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 213,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.73% of Histogenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Histogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

