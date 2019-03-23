Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $172.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.79. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $229.99.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 110,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 60,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.0% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 56,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

