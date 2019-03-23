Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,470 GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (GGN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $4.27 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.21.
GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
