Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK) Receives GBX 1,722 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,735 ($22.67).

HIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,643 ($21.47) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.61) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Mazen Darwazah purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £316,400 ($413,432.64). Also, insider Mary (Nina) Henderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,563 ($20.42) per share, with a total value of £31,260 ($40,846.73).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,078 ($14.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,089 ($27.30). The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.