Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.45. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

