Highwater Wealth Management LLC Invests $351,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.87.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $99.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,224,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $599,310.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

