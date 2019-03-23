Hershey Co (HSY) Insider Michele Buck Sells 1,500 Shares

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $164,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Wednesday, February 20th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $164,385.00.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $162,285.00.

Hershey stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.00. 1,387,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.94.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,502,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,142,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,314,000 after acquiring an additional 550,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hershey Co (HSY) Insider Michele Buck Sells 1,500 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/hershey-co-hsy-insider-michele-buck-sells-1500-shares.html.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.