Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of FTI Consulting worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $28,522,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,300,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,541,000 after purchasing an additional 318,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,966,000 after purchasing an additional 263,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,104,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,422,000 after purchasing an additional 261,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,422,000 after purchasing an additional 261,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of FCN stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $81.91.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.89 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-lowers-holdings-in-fti-consulting-inc-fcn.html.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.