Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.55 Million Position in Sanmina Corp (SANM)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SANM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,771,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 512,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after buying an additional 410,505 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 14.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,967,000 after buying an additional 357,108 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 968,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 296,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

SANM opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.07. Sanmina Corp has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $34.30.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO David Robert Anderson sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $451,785.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $49,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,307.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,126 shares of company stock worth $7,654,959. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sanmina to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

