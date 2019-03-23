Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.31 Million Position in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of Amc Networks worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amc Networks stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. Amc Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 187.32% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $772.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

AMCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

