Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $29,866.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Ltd Gull sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $3,408,669.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,918,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,344,293.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,752 shares of company stock worth $12,649,318. 48.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $86.20 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.35.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-cuts-position-in-usana-health-sciences-inc-usna.html.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.