Head to Head Review: Uniqure (QURE) & ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL)

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) and ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uniqure and ZEALAND PHARMA/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniqure $11.28 million 211.58 -$83.30 million ($2.34) -27.11 ZEALAND PHARMA/S $6.02 million 91.46 $92.07 million ($1.48) -12.09

ZEALAND PHARMA/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uniqure. Uniqure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZEALAND PHARMA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Uniqure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Uniqure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Uniqure and ZEALAND PHARMA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniqure -738.25% -47.73% -31.56% ZEALAND PHARMA/S -483.00% 75.84% 59.52%

Risk & Volatility

Uniqure has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Uniqure and ZEALAND PHARMA/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniqure 0 0 10 0 3.00 ZEALAND PHARMA/S 0 1 2 0 2.67

Uniqure currently has a consensus price target of $73.88, suggesting a potential upside of 16.47%. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.01%. Given ZEALAND PHARMA/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZEALAND PHARMA/S is more favorable than Uniqure.

Summary

ZEALAND PHARMA/S beats Uniqure on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the discovery and development of peptide therapies for complement-mediated diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

